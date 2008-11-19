NBC Legal Eagle Abrams Opens Consulting Firm

NBC chief legal correspondent Dan Abrams is starting a media strategy consulting firm. The new company, Abrams Research, aims to “connect business leaders with media professionals.”

Abrams, who was at one time GM of MSNBC, had been serving as host of the 9 p.m. hour until earlier this year, when the reins were handed over to Air America host Rachel Maddow. He is expected to continue serving as NBC News’ chief legal correspondent while working at his firm.

Among the business leaders serving on the Abrams Research board of advisors are former NBC CEO Bob Wright, journalist Bryant Gumbel, Fox entertainment president Kevin Reilly and Court TV founder Steven Brill.

"By offering businesses insight into how the relevant media will best respond to any strategy, campaign, product, initiative or crisis, I believe the often contentious relationship between business and media will improve," said Abrams in a statement.