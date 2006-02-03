NBC Leads With Trump

NBC has decided that the best lead-in for the return of Donald Trump to the network is "The Donald" himself.

Trump will make a special appearance on game show Deal or No Deal when it returns to NBC Monday, Feb. 27, leading into the season premiere of the fifth cycle of The Apprentice.

NBC is running Deal every night that week before it settles into a regular Monday 8 p.m. timeslot beginning March 6.

The performance of the show will be watched closely by several parties within the industry given that talks have reportedly taken place for additional versions of the show, including in syndication and on Telemundo.

The show’s first run performed well for NBC although it was during the non-competitive, pre-Christmas week of Dec. 19.

