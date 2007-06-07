NBC Leads TCA Awards Nominations Again

The Television Critics Assn. Wednesday announced its 2007 TCA Award nominations, with NBC once again leading with 13 on the strength of freshmen 30 Rock, Friday Night Lights and Heroes (12 each) and third-year comedy The Office (one).

Other newcomers also received recognition. ABC's Ugly Betty got three nods, while Showtime's Dexter netted a pair. ABC Family saw success in children's programming with Lincoln Heights and Kyle XY.

HBO programs received nine notices overall. Veterans The Sopranos and The Wire scored in the dramatic categories while the Spike Lee documentary, When the Levees Broke, secured three nominations.

Past winners up for honors this year include Jon Stewart (The Daily Show with Jon Stewart), Hugh Laurie (House), The Office, The Sopranos, Lost and Nick News.



CBS has two series, M*A*S*H and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, nominated for a TCA Heritage Award, which recognizes a longstanding program that made a lasting cultural or social impact. Also nominated: Sesame Street (PBS), Roots (ABC) and The Sopranos.

In kids programming, Nickelodeon series collected five nominations, including three for Dora the Explorer, Nick News and SpongeBob SquarePants. Disney Channel received a nod for its new series, Johnny and the Sprites.The organization will also choose career achievement nominees. The 23rd annual TCA Awards winners will be announced at a July 21 ceremony in Beverly Hills.

The nominees:

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

"American Idol" (Fox)

"Friday Night Lights" (NBC)

"Heroes" (NBC)

"Planet Earth" (Discovery)

"The Wire" (HBO)

"When the Levees Broke" (HBO)



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

"30 Rock" (NBC)

"The Daily Show" (Comedy Central)

"Entourage" (HBO)

"The Office" (NBC)

"Ugly Betty" (ABC)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

"Friday Night Lights" (NBC)

"Heroes" (NBC)

"Lost" (ABC)

"The Sopranos" (HBO)

"The Wire" (HBO)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT MOVIES, MINI-SERIES AND SPECIALS

"Broken Trail" (AMC)

"Planet Earth" (Discovery)

"Prime Suspect" (PBS)

"The State Within" (BBC America)

"When the Levees Broke" (HBO)

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

"30 Rock" (NBC)

"Dexter" (Showtime)

"Friday Night Lights" (NBC)

"Heroes" (NBC)

"Ugly Betty" (ABC)



INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Alec Baldwin ("30 Rock")

Stephen Colbert ("The Colbert Report")

America Ferrara ("Ugly Betty")

Tina Fey ("30 Rock")

Jon Stewart ("The Daily Show")

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Connie Britton ("Friday Night Lights")

Kyle Chandler ("Friday Night Lights")

Michael C. Hall ("Dexter")

Hugh Laurie ("House")

Helen Mirren ("Prime Suspect")

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN'S PROGRAMMING

"Dora the Explorer" (Nickelodeon)

"Johnny and the Sprites" (The Disney Channel)

"Kyle XY" (ABC Family)

"Lincoln Heights" (ABC Family)

"SpongeBob Squarepants" (Nickelodeon)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS & INFORMATION

"Baghdad ER" (HBO)

"Bill Moyers Journal" (PBS)

"Galapagos" (National Geographic)

"Planet Earth" (Discovery)

"When the Levees Broke" (HBO)

HERITAGE AWARD

"M*A*S*H" (CBS)

"Roots" (ABC)

"Sesame Street" (PBS)

"The Mary Tyler Moore Show" (CBS)

"The Sopranos" (HBO)