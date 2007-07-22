NBC Leads TCA Awards with Four Trophies

NBC received four awards Saturday from the Television Critics Assn., including outstanding program of the year for "Heroes," while HBO and The Discovery Channel followed with two trophies each. Showtime and ABC Family earned one apiece.

NBC newcomer “Friday Night Lights” won for best new program, while its series “The Office” was awarded the top comedy honors for the second consecutive year. HBO's “The Sopranos” took the prize for best drama in its final season.

In the categories recognizing individual achievement, Michael C. Hall (“Dexter”) won for drama and Alec Baldwin (“30 Rock”) for comedy.

Discovery’s “Planet Earth” received two awards for achievement in news & information and movies, miniseries and specials.

“The Sopranos” also received the Heritage Award, which recognizes a long-standing program that has had a lasting cultural or social impact. Mary Tyler Moore received TCA’s 2007 career achievement award. Meanwhile, ABC Family’s “Kyle XY” won for children’s programming.

Among those on hand at the Beverly Hilton to accept were Baldwin, Brian Baumgartner, Lorraine Bracco, Connie Britton, Kyle Chandler, David Chase, Jack Coleman, Edie Falco, Hall, Mindy Kaling, Masi Oka, Adrian Pasdar, Zachary Quinto and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

The list of winners:

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR: “Heroes” (NBC)

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM: “Friday Night Lights” (NBC)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA: “The Sopranos” (HBO)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY: “The Office” (NBC)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS & INFORMATION: “Planet Earth” (Discovery)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN'S PROGRAMMING: “Kyle XY” (ABC Family)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINI-SERIES & SPECIALS: “Planet Earth” (Discovery)

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY: Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock” (NBC)

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA: Michael C. Hall, “Dexter” (Showtime)

HERITAGE AWARD: “The Sopranos” (HBO)

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT: Mary Tyler Moore