NBC leads SAG nods

NBC beat out Home Box Office for the most nominations for the Ninth Annual

Screen Actors Guild Awards, to be held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

NBC's Friends, Will & Grace and Frasier all were

nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, and

The West Wing's cast was nominated in the drama category.

Still, HBO came in a close second, with the cast of Sex and the City

nominated for a comedy award and the casts of Six Feet Under and The

Sopranos for drama.

Other standout shows were comedies Everybody Loves Raymond on CBS and

dramas 24 on Fox and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation on CBS.

The awards will be broadcast on Turner Network Television March 9 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

The nominees and the winners are selected by SAG members, making them the

only acting awards chosen by a jury of peers.