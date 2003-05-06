NBC leads in coveted demo

Season to date through May 4, NBC still leads the networks in attracting

adults 18 through 49, the demo most sought by advertisers.

But NBC also has the sharpest year-to-year decline in that category this

season, as well -- down 13 percent to a 4.5/12.

Fox is second with a 4.2/11, up 5 percent, while CBS and ABC are tied for

third with a 3.8/10.

ABC is up 6 percent and CBS is down 3 percent in the demo.

CBS continues to lead the season in total viewers with an average of 12.5

million tuning in each night, up 2 percent from last year.

NBC is down 14 percent, drawing about 11.7 million viewers, while ABC pulls in

about 10 million, up 3 percent.

Fox isn't far behind with 9.8 million, up 6 percent.