NBC Lays Down the Law
By Ben Grossman
NBC has renewed all three shows under the Law & Order umbrella for next season.
Law & Order returns for a 17th season in the fall, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit comes back for season eight, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent will return for a sixth season.
While all three shows are from Dick Wolf, NBC did not announce plans for Wolf’s other show on the network, the rookie Conviction, which is not part of the Law & Order franchise.
