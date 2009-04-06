NBC Launches on PATH Trains

NBCU debuted “NBC in Transit” programming on the PATH trains and stations that link eastern New Jersey communities to Manhattan. The deal involves 2,700 digital screens and involves both local and national news and entertainment.

It’s another move by NBC to branch out into local markets. NBC Local Media launched the digital channel New York Nonstop last month, and NBC content appears in “taxicasts” in many of New York’s yellow cabs.

“‘NBC in Transit’ provides a great opportunity to inform and entertain PATH commuters while offering our clients a new digital platform to reach an upscale, on-the-go audience,” says NBC Everywhere Senior V.P./General Manager Mark French. “The ability to tailor PATH screens based on the time of day or train platform provides an innovative way for our advertisers to deliver their message alongside relevant, customized, and entertaining NBCU content.”

NBC did the deal with the ad firm JCDecaux North America and The Port Authority of New York. Its content debuted today in the Hoboken, Journal Square and 33rd Street PATH stations, and will hit the other ten stations later in the year, as well as airing inside the train cars, which travel under the Hudson River to and from Manhattan.