NBC to launch Most Talented Kid
NBC will launch reality series The Search for the Most Talented Kid in
America Friday, March 21, at 8 p.m. for a four-episode run.
That bumps NBC's new political drama, Mister Sterling, for four weeks,
after Sterling gets a double-run the prior week.
NBC will follow the show with Wednesday-night drama Ed at 9 p.m.,
moving Dateline that week to Wednesday at 8 p.m., Ed's usual
slot.
Ed will remain on Fridays for three weeks, and whether it will return
next season is uncertain, sources said.
Most Talented Kid is casting right now and just named Mario Lopez the
host.
Lopez is one of five male hosts from NBC Enterprises' syndicated program,
The Other Half, which looks at various issues from the male point of
view.
Most Talented Kid is a production of NBC Studios. Stuart Krasnow (Dog
Eat Dog, The Weakest Link) executive-produces and Peter Johansen (The
Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn, The Martin Short Show)
co-executive-produces.
