NBC is last net standing Tuesday

NBC won the key ratings categories Tuesday night with Dog Eat Dog,

Last Comic Standing and Dateline.

CBS was second in households and tied for third among adults 18-49 with

Big Brother, The Guardian and Judging Amy.

ABC was second in adults 18-49 with its Tuesday comedy block (8 Simple

Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter etc.) and NYPD Blue.

Fox was tied for second (with CBS) among adults 18-34 with American

Juniors and Keen Eddie.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: NBC 5.7

rating/10 share, CBS 4.9/8, ABC 4.3/8 and Fox 3.7/7.

Adults 18-49: NBC 3.7/11; ABC 2.4/7; CBS and Fox 2.3/7.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, UPN averaged a 3.6/6 (household) with

America’s Next Top Model, while The WB Television Network averaged a 2.4/4 with

Gilmore Girls and Smallville.