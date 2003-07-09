NBC is last net standing Tuesday
NBC won the key ratings categories Tuesday night with Dog Eat Dog,
Last Comic Standing and Dateline.
CBS was second in households and tied for third among adults 18-49 with
Big Brother, The Guardian and Judging Amy.
ABC was second in adults 18-49 with its Tuesday comedy block (8 Simple
Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter etc.) and NYPD Blue.
Fox was tied for second (with CBS) among adults 18-34 with American
Juniors and Keen Eddie.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: NBC 5.7
rating/10 share, CBS 4.9/8, ABC 4.3/8 and Fox 3.7/7.
Adults 18-49: NBC 3.7/11; ABC 2.4/7; CBS and Fox 2.3/7.
In the Nielsen local metered markets, UPN averaged a 3.6/6 (household) with
America’s Next Top Model, while The WB Television Network averaged a 2.4/4 with
Gilmore Girls and Smallville.
