NBC KOs Wednesday

NBC was No. 1 in most key categories Wednesday night, thanks to the

combination of The West Wing and Law & Order.

According to the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, NBC was first

for the night in households, total viewers and adults 18 through 49; ABC moved

to the front in adults 18 through 34.

In the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. hour, the key categories went to ABC's My Wife and

Kids/The George Lopez Show comedy block, followed closely by CBS' 60

Minutes II and NBC's Ed. Fox's Bernie Mac/Cedric the

Entertainer Presents lineup tied ABC in adults 18 through 34 but otherwise was

a distant fourth.

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., West Wing was first in households and viewers,

followed closely by ABC's The Bachelor, which attracted the most adults

18 through 34.

The 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. period was all Law & Order. The veteran legal

drama drew more than twice the households and total viewers of nearest

competitor Presidio Med on CBS.

In adults 18 through 49, ABC's MDs took the second spot.

For the night, household numbers were: NBC 10.3 rating/17 share, ABC 7.4/12,

CBS 6.0/10 and Fox 4.9/8. Adults 18 through 49: NBC 5.3/14, ABC 5.2/14,

Fox 3.6/9 and CBS 2.8/7.