NBC KOs Wednesday
NBC was No. 1 in most key categories Wednesday night, thanks to the
combination of The West Wing and Law & Order.
According to the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, NBC was first
for the night in households, total viewers and adults 18 through 49; ABC moved
to the front in adults 18 through 34.
In the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. hour, the key categories went to ABC's My Wife and
Kids/The George Lopez Show comedy block, followed closely by CBS' 60
Minutes II and NBC's Ed. Fox's Bernie Mac/Cedric the
Entertainer Presents lineup tied ABC in adults 18 through 34 but otherwise was
a distant fourth.
From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., West Wing was first in households and viewers,
followed closely by ABC's The Bachelor, which attracted the most adults
18 through 34.
The 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. period was all Law & Order. The veteran legal
drama drew more than twice the households and total viewers of nearest
competitor Presidio Med on CBS.
In adults 18 through 49, ABC's MDs took the second spot.
For the night, household numbers were: NBC 10.3 rating/17 share, ABC 7.4/12,
CBS 6.0/10 and Fox 4.9/8. Adults 18 through 49: NBC 5.3/14, ABC 5.2/14,
Fox 3.6/9 and CBS 2.8/7.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.