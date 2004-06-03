NBC, Kelley Lay Down Law
NBC has signed David E. Kelley to an eight-episode reality series, his first "alternative" effort.
Kelley's forte has been dramas, particularly legal dramas (he's a lawyer) including Ally McBeal, The Practice, and new Practice spin-off, Fleet Street, though all for other networks. Kelly did cut his chops on NBC's L.A. Law.
The as-yet untitled project will feature lawyers vying to move up the career ladder.
If the concept sounds familiar, Fox has slated a reality show, The Partners, for Sunday nights at 9 in the fall. It's about aspiring lawyers competing for a job at a prestigous law firm.
