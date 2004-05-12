NBC Keeps Wolf in Fold

Just in time for upfronts, executives at the brand-spanking-new NBC Universal Television have made sure they keep Law & Order creator Dick Wolf in the family for years to come.

In fact, Wolf is so important to the new media giant that NBC Chairman and CEO Bob Wright joked Wednesday morning that they considered calling the new company NBC Universal Wolf.

The agreement extends Wolf's overall deal at the newly-merged entity until the end of June 2008. It also gives two-year pick-ups to all three Law & Orders on NBC's prime time schedule, as well as officially adding Law & Order: Trial by Jury to the slate for sometime next season.

The pick-up guarantees that Law & Order will be on the air through 16 seasons. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will run through at least its seventh season, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent will run through at least its fifth season.

As reported, Jerry Orbach, star of Law & Order, will depart the show after this season, but is expected to turn up next year on Trial by Jury.

