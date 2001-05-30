NBC keeps weekly ratings streak alive

NBC won with the adults 18-49 ratings crown for the sixth straight week, edging out its closest rival Fox by 28%.

For the week ending May 27, NBC landed a 4.6 Nielsen rating/ 14 in that bracket, powered by strong showings by Weakest Link and the season finale of Third Watch. That beat its closest rival, Fox (3.6/11), by 28%. ABC (3.2/10) and CBS (3.0/09) finished close behind Fox.

In total viewers, NBC could also claim victory, but just by an inch, scoring 10.8 million viewers versus CBS' 10.34. CBS gave NBC a run with season finales of Everybody Loves Raymond and JAG. Following NBC and CBS in total viewers were ABC (9.1 million) and Fox (8.0 million). - Susanne Ault