NBC keeps the streak alive

NBC won its 17th straight weekly crown in adults 18-49. With help from Friends and Fear Factor, NBC averaged a 2.9 rating/9 share in adults 18-49 for the week of Aug. 6-12, according to Nielsen Media Research.

ABC finished a close second in adults 18-49 (2.8/9) and won the week in total viewers (8.2 million). NBC's Friends and ABC's debut of The Wayne Brady Show were the top-rated shows of the week in adults 18-49, averaging a 4.9/17 and a 4.9/16 respectively.

Fear Factor, with a "Best-of" episode, finished third for the week in adults 18-49 with a 4.6/15.

- Joe Schlosser