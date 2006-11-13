NBC Keeps Lights On

NBC is sticking with modestly-performing drama Friday Night Lights, giving the rookie football drama a full-season order.

While the show is averaging just a 2.7 rating/7 share in the adult 18-49 demo in its Tuesday 8 p.m. timeslot, it has done so against heavy competition (ABC’s Dancing With the Stars and CBS’ NCIS), and the show continues to attract critical acclaim.

Despite its sluggish ratings, NBC Entertainment President Kevin Reilly is standing by the show during a fall that has produced only a few new assets, including NBC’s Heroes, ABC’s Ugly Betty, and CBS’ surprising Jericho.

Reilly also recently ordered a full season of struggling Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and has said he plans on standing behind 30 Rock, a smart but low-rated comedy that will move to Thursdays in an attempt to find an audience.