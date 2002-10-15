NBC keeps doubling American Dreams

In an attempt to build an audience for the show, NBC plans to continue

double-running new drama American Dreams Sunday nights at 7 p.m. and 8

p.m.

NBC will air the prior week's episode at 7 p.m. and follow it with a new

episode at 8 p.m. for the next few weeks, an NBC spokeswoman said.

Dateline, which normally airs at 7 p.m., will be on hiatus during this

time.

Last Sunday, the new episode of American Dreams finished in second

place in adults 18 through 49 with a 3.7 rating/9 share. It was first in adults

18 through 34 and 25 through 54.

NBC said the show increased its audience by 27 percent and 1.7 million

viewers from the first half-hour to the second.

American Dreams is produced by NBC Studios and Universal Network

Television.