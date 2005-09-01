NBC Katrina Special Tops Prime Time
By Joel Meyer
NBC’s Dateline special drew the largest audience among the Hurricane Katrina news specials aired in prime time by the Big Three news divisions Wednesday.
NBC’s hour-long program started at 8 p.m. and drew an 8.0 household rating and 13 share—making it the top-rated prime time program of the night—according to Nielsen fast national ratings.
ABC News’ 10-11 p.m. special, In the Path of Katrina, was next at a 6.3/11. CBS broadcast 48 Hours: Katrina’s Fury from 8-8:30 p.m, drawing a 5.7/10.
Fast national ratings are time-period estimates that are subject to change after final results are tallied. Live programming, such as the specials above, are particularly subject to later revision.
