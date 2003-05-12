NBC just your Average Joe
NBC has added Average Joe to its summer reality lineup.
Kathy Griffin, of NBC's Suddenly Susan and ABC's Celebrity
Mole, hosts the program, in which a beauty queen and former National
Football League cheerleader searches for her soulmate among 16 regular-looking
guys.
The show is produced by NBC Studios, with Stuart Krasnow of Dog Eat
Dog executive-producing.
