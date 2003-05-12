Trending

NBC just your Average Joe

By

NBC has added Average Joe to its summer reality lineup.

Kathy Griffin, of NBC's Suddenly Susan and ABC's Celebrity
Mole, hosts the program, in which a beauty queen and former National
Football League cheerleader searches for her soulmate among 16 regular-looking
guys.

The show is produced by NBC Studios, with Stuart Krasnow of Dog Eat
Dog executive-producing.