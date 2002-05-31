NBC jumpstarts upfront
NBC got the network upfront ad sales market moving late Thursday and by late
Friday sources were reporting the Peacock web was roughly 50% sold out at
cost-per-thousand rates of between 8% and 10% higher than last year when the
network took price cuts in the mid-single digit range.
Sources confirm a lot of NBC's early business was for autos and movies.
WB is more than half sold out at rate increases of between 14% and 16%
sources say, adding it will far exceed $500 million this upfront, versus $475 a
year ago.
CBS started selling Friday and was receiving rate hikes in the 9% to 13%
range.
ABC is talking to buyers about 4% to 6% rate hikes; no word at deadline
whether they're getting it.
FOX was reportedly 25% done by late Friday but no word on
pricing.
