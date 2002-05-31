NBC jump-starts upfront

NBC got the network upfront ad-sales market moving and, by late Friday, sources were reporting that the Peacock web was roughly 50 percent sold out at

cost-per-thousand rates of between 8 percent and 10 percent higher than last year, when the

network took price cuts in the mid-single-digit range.

Sources confirmed that a lot of NBC's early business was for autos and movies.

The WB Television Network is more than one-half sold out at rate increases of between 14 percent and 16 percent,

sources said, adding that it will far exceed $500 million this upfront versus $475 million a

year ago.

CBS started selling Friday and was receiving rate hikes in the 9 percent to 13 percent

range.

ABC is talking to buyers about 4 percent to 6 percent rate hikes, and there was no word at deadline

on whether it was getting them.

Fox was reportedly 25 percent done by late Friday, but there was no word on

pricing.