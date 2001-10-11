NBC juggles Thursday prime lineup

NBC programmers have come up with a revised Thursday prime time schedule incorporating President Bush's press conference at 8 p.m.(ET).

On the East Coast, NBC will air Friends immediately following Bush's address to the nation, sources say. Original episodes of Will & Grace, Just Shoot Me and ER will then air in that order.

New sitcom Inside Schwartz is the only scheduled program that has been pulled.

On the West Coast, NBC will carry its normally scheduled lineup with one exception, a repeat of Will & Grace will fill-in for Inside Schwartz at 8:30 p.m.

- Joe Schlosser