NBC Joins Forces with Habitat

For the week, NBC is renaming the plaza outside its Rockefeller Center headquarters in New York "Humanity Plaza" to raise awareness and relief for those families displaced by Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

NBC staffers and musicians will build houses for Habitat for Humanity for families and other crews will work in NBC’s West Coast operation in Burbank, Calif. The network aims to build 100 homes that will arrive in the Gulf region over the next few months.