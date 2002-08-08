NBC joins Dreamworks team
Dreamworks Television is hooking up with a new network partner -- NBC.
The two companies have confirmed an alliance under which NBC will get a first
look at all future Dreamworks TV projects, and provide financing for the shows
it decides to go forward with, in return for a majority ownership stake in that
show.
Under the new deal, Dreamworks TV will become part the new NBC 'pod' system,
where production companies financed by the network report directly to NBC
Entertainment President Jeff Zucker.
Thus, Dreamworks TV co-heads Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank will now report
to Zucker.
