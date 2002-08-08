NBC joins Dreamworks team

Dreamworks Television is hooking up with a new network partner -- NBC.

The two companies have confirmed an alliance under which NBC will get a first

look at all future Dreamworks TV projects, and provide financing for the shows

it decides to go forward with, in return for a majority ownership stake in that

show.

Under the new deal, Dreamworks TV will become part the new NBC 'pod' system,

where production companies financed by the network report directly to NBC

Entertainment President Jeff Zucker.

Thus, Dreamworks TV co-heads Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank will now report

to Zucker.