NBC joins the book club
Less than one week after Oprah Winfrey said she was canceling the "Oprah's Book
Club" segments on her show, NBC's Today said it would start its own book-club segments.
"We saw a void and were immediately interested in filling it," Today executive producer Jonathan Wald said. "Oprah has done such a terrific
job of encouraging America to read. We look forward to carrying on the tradition
with some new elements of our own."
The monthly segments begin in June. Andrea Smith is Today's literary
editor.
