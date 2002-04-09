NBC joins the book club

Less than one week after Oprah Winfrey said she was canceling the "Oprah's Book

Club" segments on her show, NBC's Today said it would start its own book-club segments.

"We saw a void and were immediately interested in filling it," Today executive producer Jonathan Wald said. "Oprah has done such a terrific

job of encouraging America to read. We look forward to carrying on the tradition

with some new elements of our own."

The monthly segments begin in June. Andrea Smith is Today's literary

editor.