NBC Ices the Competition

U.S. ice dancers won silver and NBC won gold as the network won every half hour in households and the key 18-49 demo with Olympic coverage.

NBC averaged a 6.8/16 on the night in the 18-49 demo,(up from a 6.5/16 for last Monday's coverage) according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate overnight numbers. NBC's household rating was a 13.5, well above its 12.1 prime time Olympics average through Sunday. That number is expected to trend even higher starting with the ladies figures skating and men's speed skating Tuesday night, with a number of compelling back stories.

Fox came in second with a 5.5/13, in the process demonstrating the power of an American Idol lead-in, or more to the point the lack of one.

Last week's House, in its regular post-American Idol spot of 9-10 p.m. Tuesday, crushed the Olympics with an 8.1/19 to NBC's 6.3/16 in the hour. Leading off Monday night at eight against the first hour of Olympics, House was second with a 5.4/13 to NBC's 5.7/13. Fox's 24 at 9-10 also lost out to the Olympics for the second week in a row, averaging a 5.7/13 to NBC 7.1/16.



The good news for Fox is that House still managed to boost the Monday 8-9 p.m. time period performance--Arrested Development, Kitchen Confidential, repeats of House--by 104% in adults 18-49.

ABC was a distant third for the night with a 4.0/9 for an all-original, all-reality lineup of Wife Swap and Bachelor.

CBS was fourth with a 3.4/8 for an all-repeat lineup of King of Queens, Two and a Half Men, Courting Alex and CSI: Miami. Univison was fifth with a 1.8/4, followed by UPN, which after a string of last-place finished topped The WB easily with a 1.4/3, with a consistent showing from new episodes of its sitcom lineup. The WB limped in with a .9/2 for theatrical Agent Cody Banks.