NBC hopes Playmates draw Super eyes

NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker has a trick up his sleeve to counter

Fox's Super Bowl plans.

Zucker has green-lighted a special 80-minute version of reality series

Fear Factor filled with Playboy Playmates as contestants that will air at

halftime and after the Feb. 3 game.

NBC will air 20 minutes during halftime and a full one-hour episode

immediately following the Super Bowl.

Fox has a U2 concert planned for halftime and a special star-studded episode

of Malcolm in the Middle to follow the game.

This is Zucker's second big scheduling stunt since taking the post a year

ago. To combat CBS' runaway hit, Survivor, last season, Zucker had

Friends producers do longer shows and had Saturday Night Live

executives put together special Thursday-night editions.

In response to the move, a Fox spokesman said, 'Between the Super Bowl and

Malcolm in the Middle, Fox is offering a night of television the whole

family can watch together. NBC's programming choice speaks for

itself.'