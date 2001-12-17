NBC hopes Playmates draw Super eyes
NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker has a trick up his sleeve to counter
Fox's Super Bowl plans.
Zucker has green-lighted a special 80-minute version of reality series
Fear Factor filled with Playboy Playmates as contestants that will air at
halftime and after the Feb. 3 game.
NBC will air 20 minutes during halftime and a full one-hour episode
immediately following the Super Bowl.
Fox has a U2 concert planned for halftime and a special star-studded episode
of Malcolm in the Middle to follow the game.
This is Zucker's second big scheduling stunt since taking the post a year
ago. To combat CBS' runaway hit, Survivor, last season, Zucker had
Friends producers do longer shows and had Saturday Night Live
executives put together special Thursday-night editions.
In response to the move, a Fox spokesman said, 'Between the Super Bowl and
Malcolm in the Middle, Fox is offering a night of television the whole
family can watch together. NBC's programming choice speaks for
itself.'
