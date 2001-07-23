NBC hopes to keep Friends going

NBC executives are talking about another season for its hit Friends sitcom, and Warner Bros. representatives are expressing confidence in a deal to extend the show beyond next season, according to press reports.

David Crane, one of the sitcom's executive producers, says he's resisting the rumors that next season will be the last for Friends, and says he'd like to keep things going. But executives at NBC and Warner are reportedly unwilling to pay more than the current $18 million a year to the Friends cast members, who have won increases in protracted negotiations with each extension of the show. Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Anston reportedly are the actors most likely to leave the show.