NBC hoops hook Sunday win

NBC's game-three coverage of the National Basketball Association Finals drove it to victory Sunday night, according to the Nielsen Media Research fast nationals.

NBC won the household and total-viewer battles, as well as the key adult-demographic contests.

From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., however, 60 Minutes on CBS won the household race, as well

as total persons 18-plus and adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.

Fox was second for the night in the key adult demos

(18 through 34, 18 through 49 and 25 through 54) with a lineup that included reruns of Futurama,

King of the Hill, The Simpsons and Malcolm in the Middle.

Capping off the night from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. was an original

reality show, Bachelorettes in Alaska

, which finished second in the key demos

and third (ahead of ABC) in households and total viewers.

For the night, ABC was fourth across most of the key categories with a lineup

that included theatrical movie Knight in Camelot and repeats of

Alias and The Practice.