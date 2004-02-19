NBC Holding 18-49s During Feb. Sweeps

Even with American Idol powering Fox and CSI and Survivor surging on CBS, NBC is managing to hold the lead in adults 18-49 thus far in February sweeps and season-to-date.

NBC won the week ended Feb. 15 handily, with a 5.2 rating/14 share in adults 18-49. Fox was almost a full ratings point behind NBC with a 4.1/11, closely followed by CBS with a 4.0/11. ABC was in a distant fourth at 3.0/8, followed by UPN at 1.7/4 and The WB at 1.6/4.

A ratings record for Fear Factor led the way for NBC, followed by a strong Thursday night performance and a good showing by theatrical Shrek on Sunday night.

Season-to-date, NBC is not so dominant, leading with 4.2/11 in adults 18-49, followed very closely by CBS at 4.1/11 and Fox at 4.0/11. Again, ABC is an island in fourth place at 3.4/9, followed by The WB at 1.5/4 and UPN at 1.4/4.

CBS leads in viewers, with four Jerry Bruckheimer-produced shows nabbing their most- or second-most-watched episodes of the year. Nearly 31 million viewers watched CSI, while 20.1 million viewers saw Without A Trace, 17.3 million took in Cold Case and 21.8 million viewed CSI: Miami, that show’s second-highest-watched episode ever.

CBS averaged 14.2 million viewers for the week and 13.8 million viewers season-to-date. NBC is in second among viewers, averaging 12.6 million for the week and 10.9 million season-to-date. Fox is in third, with 9.3 million viewers tuning in for the week and 9.9 million season-to-date, while ABC is in fourth, with 8.3 million viewers for the week and 9.4 million season-to-date.

UPN and The WB are tied in viewers for the week, with 4 million each. The WB is up a bit in viewers season-to-date, with 3.8 million viewers to UPN’s 3.5 million.