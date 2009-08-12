NBC Hits Facebook To Promote Fall Season

The series premiere of NBC comedy Community is more than one month away, but that isn't stopping the broadcast network from trying to build buzz around the series.

NBC is streaming the pilot episode of Community on social networking site Facebook, commercial free through Friday, August 14.

Surprisingly, NBC is not making the pilot available on its website or on Hulu, at least not yet. The network streamed most of its new fall shows on Hulu a week before they premiered on the broadcaster in 2008.

In order to view the pilot, Facebook users have to become "fans" of Community, a move that will then be broadcast to their friends on the site. They can also send a link to the fan page directly to friends, or place it on their Facebook profile.

For now, Community is the only one of NBC's new fall shows that is getting the full Facebook treatment. That isn't particularly surprising as the series, starring Joel McHale and Chevy Chase, would seem to appeal to the younger Facebook demographic, and is the only new comedy coming this fall.

While Chase is probably the bigger star, NBC is using McHale to promote the series on Facebook. McHale also hosts the popular weekly E! clip show The Soup.