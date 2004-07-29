NBC Hires Five New Anchors for Olympics
NBCUniversal is devoting 1,210 hours to the Olympics. To strengthen its coverage, the company has recruited five anchors.
Gold-medalist and world-record-holding decathlete Dan O’Brien will serve as track-and-field analyst on the HD coverage. Also on board: two-time NFL All-Pro Vai Sikahema, a sports anchor for NBC affiliate WCAU Philadelphia, and Otis Livingston, Bravo late-night host and WNBC New York sports anchor.
Denise Parker, who won a Bronze medal in archery in 1988, will serve as archery analyst, while Suzie Paxton will handle all fencing reports. A member of the 1996 US Olympic Fencing Team, Paxton has covered fencing for various networks, including ABC and ESPN.
