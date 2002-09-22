NBC, HBO dominate Emmy Awards

NBC edged out Home Box Office during Sunday night's 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards,

taking a total of nine awards over HBO's seven.

Overall, the two networks tied with 24 Emmys, including all awards handed out

at the Academy for Television Arts and Sciences' Creative Arts Awards

Sept. 14.

NBC took most of the major honors, including "Best Comedy Series" for

Friends and "Best Drama Series" for The West Wing.

Friends has been nominated four times in the Best Comedy Series category,

but this was the first victory for NBC's nine-year-old comedy.

Jennifer Aniston also won her first Emmy as "Best Actress in a Comedy Series."

West Wing was named best drama series for the third consecutive year,

edging out this year's most-nominated show, HBO's Six Feet Under.

The show's cast also won its share of Emmys, with John Spencer winning "Best

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series," Stockard Channing named "Best Supporting

Actress in a Drama Series" and Allison Janney taking "Best Actress in a Drama

Series."

The award was Janney's third Emmy for her West Wing role.

The show is created, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin.

The cast of CBS' Everybody Loves Raymond brought home three Emmys -- "Best Actor in a Comedy Series" for Ray Romano, "Best Supporting Actor"

for Brad Garrett and "Best Supporting Actress" for Doris Roberts.

While the Emmys returned to its expected glamour, the events of Sept. 11 still

affected the show's feel.

The academy awarded its "Governor's Award" to all four major broadcast networks

for their simulcast of fund-raising program America: A Tribute to

Heroes.

That program also won for outstanding variety musical or comedy special.

And in the spirit of Sept. 11, the academy also gave the first Bob Hope

Humanitarian Award to Oprah Winfrey, who said, "There is nothing more important

to me than being a good human being. We are all just regular people seeking the

same thing, the same God. We all just want to know that we

matter."