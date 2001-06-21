NBC hawking upfront bargains

NBC is holding the network equivalent of a fire sale on its upfront inventory in an effort to secure its corner of the ad market, Reuters reports.

NBC declined to comment on exact figures, but media buyers told Reuters NBC has lowered its CPMs (cost per thousand unit) "substantially." An NBC spokeswoman confirmed that discounting prices was a strategy.

Sources told Reuters that NBC already written over half of its business for the 2001/02 season, and NBC's discounting reportedly sparked sales activity at the other networks this week as well. Industry analysts have been predicting a slower upfront market for the fall programming season.