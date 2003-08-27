NBC has no fear of losing Fear Factor
NBC has renewed its gross-out reality show, Fear Factor, through
2004-05 with options for an additional two seasons, said NBC Entertainment
President Jeff Zucker on Wednesday.
As part of the deal, NBC Enterprises will take the show out in syndication,
the first time a broadcast network has aggressively tried to syndicate a reality
show.
Fear Factor has been on the air since 1999.
"As Fear Factor nears its 100th episode next season, its
ratings are still growing, something no other reality show can claim at that
stage of its life," Zucker said. "This season, Fear Factor delivered the
highest 18-49 rating for any network in the Monday 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. hour in six
years. Fear dominates, with a 23% advantage over second place in the hour
in that category. And even more than that, it’s an 18-34 magnet."
