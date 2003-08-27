NBC has no fear of losing Fear Factor

NBC has renewed its gross-out reality show, Fear Factor, through

2004-05 with options for an additional two seasons, said NBC Entertainment

President Jeff Zucker on Wednesday.

As part of the deal, NBC Enterprises will take the show out in syndication,

the first time a broadcast network has aggressively tried to syndicate a reality

show.

Fear Factor has been on the air since 1999.

"As Fear Factor nears its 100th episode next season, its

ratings are still growing, something no other reality show can claim at that

stage of its life," Zucker said. "This season, Fear Factor delivered the

highest 18-49 rating for any network in the Monday 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. hour in six

years. Fear dominates, with a 23% advantage over second place in the hour

in that category. And even more than that, it’s an 18-34 magnet."