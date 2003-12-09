NBC Has Above Average Monday

NBC got a ratings boost from the two-hour finale of Average Joe to help it win most of the key demos Monday night. Over 17 million viewers tuned in to watch former NFL cheerleader Melana Scantlin choose the good-looking Jason over the average Adam.

Joe averaged an 11.1 rating/17 share (household) and an 8.8/21 in adults 18-49 from 9-11 p.m. The show was especially strong across the female demos, pulling in a 9.5 for women 18-24, a 12 for women 21-49 and a 10.3 for women 35-54. Joe also got a strong lead-in from Fear Factor, which pulled in an 8.4/13 for its 8-9 p.m. time slot.

Most men predictably were tuned into ABC’s Monday Night Football game between the St. Louis Rams and Cleveland Browns. The game swept the male demos with an 8.5 in men 21-49 and a 10 in men 35-54. The network also aired Primetime Monday and averaged a 9.6/14 for the night.

CBS was third with Yes, Dear, Still Standing, Raymond, Two & a Half Men and CSI: Miami. Fox was fourth with the movie Nutty Professor 2. The WB was fifth with 7th Heaven and Everwood, and UPN was sixth with The Parkers, Eve, Girlfriends and Half & Half.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate viewer averages: NBC, 16.3 million; ABC, 13.4 million; CBS, 13 million; Fox, 5.4 million; The WB, 3.6 million; UPN, 3.4 million. Adults 18-49: NBC, 7.9/20; ABC, 4.9/12; CBS, 4.1/10; Fox, 2.0/5; UPN, 1.3/3; The WB, 1.2/3.