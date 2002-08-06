NBC handcuffs Monday

NBC won most of the key Nielsen Media Research ratings categories Monday

night, winning total viewers and adults 18 through 49, 18 through 34 and 25 through

54 with its Fear Factor, Dog Eat Dog and Crossing Jordan lineup.

That's according to the Nielsen Media Research's fast national ratings.

CBS won the household race on the night with King of Queens, Yes

Dear, Everybody Loves Raymond, Becker and 48 Hours.

ABC was second in households and across the key adult demos and first with

men 25 through 54 for its airing of a preseason Monday Night Football National Football League contest between the New York Giants and Houston Texans.

Fox's best performance was among teens, where it was second for the night

(behind NBC) with its Boston Public and back-to-back Titus

episodes.

ABC's football telecast started out pretty strong, winning the household race

in the first hour of prime time (8 p.m. to 9 p.m.), as well as adults 25 through 54. It

also tied NBC's Fear Factor for first among adults 18 through 49 and was

second to Fear Factor with adults 18 through 34.

At 9 p.m., CBS took control of the household race with Raymond, while

NBC took control of the key adult demos with Dog Eat Dog.

At 10 p.m., CBS held on to first in the household race with 48 Hours

and NBC held onto first in the key adult demos with Crossing Jordan.

For the night, the Nielsen household numbers: CBS 7.2/12, ABC 6.7/11, NBC

6.5/11 and Fox 2.6/4.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 5.0/14, ABC 4.1/12, CBS 3.1/9 and Fox 1.5/5.

Men 25 through 54: ABC 6.0/17, NBC 4.5/13, CBS 2.8/8 and Fox 1.2/3.