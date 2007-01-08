NBC Greenlights Two Pilots

NBC on Monday gave a greenlight to an untitled drama pilot from House creator David Shore and writer Peter Blake, as well as to an adaptation of the Candace Bushnell book Lipstick Jungle.

Both hour-long projects are from NBC corporate cousin NBC Universal Television Studio.

The David Shore-Peter Blake show is a light-hearted drama about a female police officer.

Lipstick Jungle is an hour-long comedy in the mold of Sex and the City, the long-running HBO sitcom also from a Bushnell book.