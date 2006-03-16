NBC Greenlights Kidnapped

NBC gave an early greenlight to 13 episodes of new serialized drama Kidnapped for the fall schedule. NBC Entertainment President Kevin Reilly says the network now has three new series commitments.

NBC has already ordered 13 episodes and begun pre-production on organized-crime drama The Black Donnellys; Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, the Aaron Sorkin-Thomas Schlamme hour set behind a sketch comedy show, is not yet in production.



Kidnapped, starring Dana Delany and Timothy Hutton, centers on the kidnapping of the son of a wealthy New York couple. The entire season follows the kidnapping.

The show isfrom Sony Pictures Television and 25C Productions. Executive producers are Jason Smilovic (Karen Sisco), Michael Dinner (Invasion), Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly.