NBC, Gray Television Agree to TV Everywhere Partnership

NBCUniversal and Gray Television announced Thursday that they have entered into an agreement for NBC’s TV Everywhere mobile and online platforms to feature live linear simulcasts of Gray’s 24 NBC affiliated TV stations. The partnership marks NBCU’s TV Everywhere’s first venture into local linear streams of a station not owned by NBC.

"Today's agreement with Gray Television will enable local viewers in Gray's 24 markets to watch those stations' NBC broadcasts live across multiple platforms, including on a computer, tablet or smartphone, both in and out of their homes," said Rhonda Brockmann, senior VP of business affairs for NBC affiliate relations.

NBC had previously authorized live linear streaming on desktop and mobile for subscribers of participating distributors.

"We are excited to join NBC in its efforts to reach our viewers on digital and mobile devices," said Kevin Latek, senior VP of business affairs for Gray Television. "Authenticated viewers in our communities will soon be able to watch their favorite local television stations and favorite local programming live on their desktops and on their mobile devices when they want, and where they want."

Gray’s 24 owned NBC affiliates are: WSAZ in Charleston-Huntington, W.Va.; WOWT in Omaha, Neb.; WMTV in Madison, Wis.; WNDU in South Bend, Ind.; WITN in Greenville, N.C.; KSNB in Lincoln, Neb.; WILX in Lansing, Mich.; KVLY in Fargo, N.D.; WEAU in Eau Claire, Wis.; KFYR, KMOT, KUMV and KQCD in Minot-Bismarck-Dickinson, N.D.; WJHG in Panama City, Fla.; WRGX in Dothan, Ala.; KALB in Alexandria, La.; KGNS in Laredo, Texas; KKCO in Grand Junction, Colo.; KBGF in Great Falls, Mont.; WTAP in Parkersburg, W.Va.; KCWY in Casper, Wyo.; KCHY in Cheyenne, Wyo.; KTVH in Helena, Mont.; and KNOP in North Platte, Neb.