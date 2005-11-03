NBC Grants More Wishes
By Ben Grossman
NBC has ordered six more episodes of Friday-night feel-good reality series Three Wishes. The network has now ordered 16 episodes of the freshman Amy Grant-hosted show.
Three Wishes has been a relative bright spot for NBC this season in the 9 p.m. time slot, after originally being slated at 8 p.m. before the network flip-flopped Wishes and Dateline NBC.
The show is from Glassman Media and NBC Universal Television Studio and is executive produced by Andrew Glassman and Jason Raff.
