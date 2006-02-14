NBC Grabs Gold On Monday

NBC won the key 18-49 demo Monday night in the Nielsen overnight ratings with Olympics coverage, which was powered by some gold medal-winning performances by U.S. athletes.

NBC averaged a 6.5 rating/16 share, including topping Fox's 24 (5.4/13) at 9-10 with a 6.9/16 for its coverage of pairs skating, women's half-pipe, and speed skating, the last two producing two golds and a silver for the U.S.A.

Fox was second on the night with a 4/10, led by drama 24. Skating with Celebrities at 8-9 (2.6/7) was no match for skating with amateurs on NBC or repeats on ABC and CBS for that matter, coming in fourth in the time period.

ABC was a close third at a 3.9/10. Its top show was The Bachelor, with a 4.6/12 at 10-11. CBS was fourth with a 3.7/9, led by a repeat of CSI: Miami at 10 (4.2/11).

Univision and the two netlets were more bunched than usual, with only three-tenths of a rating point separating them. The WB led at a 1.6/4, followed by Univision at a 1.5/4 and UPN with a 1.3/3. UPN, which has struggled to crack a 1 rating, got a strong performance from a new Girlfriends (1.5/4).