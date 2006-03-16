NBC Going Online With Office and Treasure

NBC wants to drive viewers online this summer to give a digital boost to one of its current hits and one of its new shows.

The network said Thursday it plans to roll out 10 original The Office "webisodes" on NBC.com. The new content will feature a serialized story arc about the Dunder Mifflin paper company accountants trying to find a missing $3,000.

NBC also announced an online component to its summer alternative series, Treasure Hunters. The elimination show features teams of fortune hunters solving clues to race across the world to find a real treasure.

The online component will use text-messaging to let viewers go online each week and try to solve a treasure-related puzzle in conjunction with each episode of the show. At the end of the series, 10 participants will win the chance to compete live online for a treasure.

NBC is already finding success with an online component to an alternative series, as the network said Thursday that a Deal or No Deal text message game has attracted 10 million participants.