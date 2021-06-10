NBC Going for Gold With Primetime Olympics in 4K HDR

NBC’s primetime Olympic show during the Tokyo Games will be broadcast live in 4K Ultra High Definition with High Dynamic Range and ATMOS Sound.

The 4K presentation includes coverage of Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

NBCUniversal will also be televising live Olympic competition coverage on Golf Channel and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA in 4K HDR.

“The Olympics have been a consistent driver of technological advancements, and even with the challenges of the past year, Tokyo will be no different,” said Gary Zenkel, president, NBC Olympics. “With the rich cultural backdrop of Tokyo combined with the world-class competition of the Olympics, we’re excited to provide the American audience a look at the Games and, for the first time, the live Olympics primetime show with this impressive new 4K HDR technology.”

NBCUniversal will distribute the 4K HDR coverage to U.S. distribution partners, who will choose how to make the content available to their customers.

Earlier this week, NBCU disclosed plans to present more than 7,000 hours of Olympic programming during the Tokyo Games. NBC will have 250 hours of coverage. Cable networks USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel and Golf Channel will show more that 1,300 hours of coverage. NBCU will also be streaming more than 5,500 hours of coverage, including all 339 medal events and the opening and closing ceremonies.

NBC Sports’ 4K UHD programming provides pictures in ultra-high resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) that is four times that of current HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels), High Dynamic Range (HDR), which produces wider contrast and a richer range of colors, and Dolby ATMOS, which provides a fully immersive overhead surround sound experience.

The Tokyo Olympics take place from July 23 – Aug. 8 on the networks of NBCUniversal.