NBC Going To All Crime Drama Wednesdays

Crime dramas seem to be working for CBS this fall, so NBC is now going to that genre on Wednesday nights.



The network is re-launching Law & Order on November 5 at 10 and moving Life to Wednesdays at 9, both of which will follow Knight Rider at 8. NBC is subsequently banishing Lipstick Jungle to Friday nights.



The move may prop up Life, a crime drama which NBC execs have long hoped will catch on enough to give its Universal Media Studios a new player in the backend market.



The network is also moving the debut of Momma’s Boys to Tuesday December 16, giving it a launch pad behind the season finale of The Biggest Loser. It was previously set to bow Wednesday, November 12. The show will air Mondays at 9 beginning the following week when Heroes concludes its fall run.