NBC Goes To School To Promote Football Drama

NBC has paired with high school social-networking site Bebo.com to promote its fall high school football football drama, Friday Night Lights.

A microsite for the show will let high school students upload video, photos, and blogs about their own football experiences and enter to win one of ten $5,000 scholarships.

Bebo will promote the Tuesday-night program on its fellow youth-targeting sites social networking sites, Piczo and hi5, as well as on other such sites, including Tickle, Ringo and FastWeb.

NBC will promote the site with "school spirit" kits that will be sent to 1,000 high schools in each of the top 100 markets.

Friday Night Lights-branded pom-poms, mini-footballs, T-shirts, posters, foam fingers and disposable cameras and a DVD of the pilot are being directed to the attention of cheerleaders, football teams, and band directors.