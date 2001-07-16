NBC goes for reality renewals

NBC is expected to pick up 13 more episodes each of its summer reality series Spy TV and Fear Factor.

While word is the two will be plugged into NBC's fall schedule, it's unclear where the shows will land. But NBC is said to be scaling back The Weakest Link to one day a week this fall - it currently airs Monday and Sunday at 8 p.m. - so that leaves at least an opening for either the half-hour Spy TV or hour-long Fear Factor.

Currently Spy TV airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m., with a repeat airing on Tuesdays. Fear Factor runs Mondays at 8 p.m. Although the two shows are strong ratings performers for NBC, both have caught flack for their controversial content. Official announcements regarding Fear Factor and Spy TV are expected this week. - Susanne Ault