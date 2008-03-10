NBC Goes HD in Miami

NBC Universal’s two stations in Miami, NBC affiliate WTVJ and Telemundo affiliate WSCV, both launched HD newscasts, making them the first in the Miami market to do so.

The two stations both broadcast from a shared HD facility in Miramar, Fla. WTVJ will provide more than 30 hours of news and other local programming in HD each week, while WSCV is offering 17 hours of local news and plans to add local specials in the near future.

“We are extremely pleased and proud to be first in offering this enhanced television experience to our viewers,” WTVJ president and general manager Ardyth Diercks said in a statement. “This newest viewer benefit is in keeping with our rich history of excellence in technology and content.”

WSCV president and GM Manuel Martinez added: “This is the beginning of a new era for our stations, and it is our commitment to excellence in technological innovation that has been key in getting us to this exciting moment in south Florida broadcasting history.”