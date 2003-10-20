NBC to Go to The Office

Similar to its deal for Coupling

, NBC will work with Ben Silverman's Reveille, housed at Universal Network Television, for a U.S. version of British Broadcasting Corp. hit The Office

.

The deal has been in the works prior to the announced merger between NBC and Vivendi Universal Entertainment, although the new corporate synergy may have worked to all three companies' advantages.

The show will be executive-produced by Silverman, who also executive-produces Coupling

, along with Greg Daniels, Howard Klein, Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. Merchant and Gervais created the documentary-style workplace comedy for British television.