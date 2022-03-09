NBC Gives ‘The Courtship’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through March 6.

NBC’s new reality dating show The Courtship is TV’s most-promoted show of the week, while the previous week’s chart-topper, ABC’s American Idol, drops out of the top five.

With the exception of Fox, which hypes the seventh season of The Masked Singer in fifth place, the balance of this week’s ranking is dominated by cable networks: Food Network, which cooks up excitement for the Easter-themed edition of Spring Baking Championship in second place; Fox News, which promotes its coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in third; and Hallmark Channel, which gives some love to the ninth season of When Calls the Heart in fourth.

Notably, the Fox News promo has the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (130), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) The Courtship, NBC

Impressions: 371,010,747

Interruption Rate: 1.25%

Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $625,690

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,963,383

2) Spring Baking Championship, Food Network

Impressions: 291,669,658

Interruption Rate: 1.20%

Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,072,596

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

3) Fox News Russia-Ukraine war coverage promo, Fox News

Impressions: 260,786,023

Interruption Rate: 0.58%

Attention Index: 130 (30% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $461,804

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

4) When Calls the Heart, Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 254,778,195

Interruption Rate: 4.05%

Attention Index: 120 (20% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,340,967

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) The Masked Singer, Fox

Impressions: 224,343,646

Interruption Rate: 1.04%

Attention Index: 122 (22% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $261,975

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,300,792

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

For more information about Promo Mojo — including the chart positions of promos beyond the top five — contact mediapartnerships@ispot.tv.

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).